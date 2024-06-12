Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) and Polaris (NYSE:PII) Financial Review

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polaris and Serve Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 0 8 4 0 2.33 Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polaris presently has a consensus price target of $100.27, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Polaris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.1% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Polaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Serve Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Polaris and Serve Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $8.93 billion 0.49 $502.80 million $6.82 11.45 Serve Robotics $1.11 million 89.87 N/A N/A N/A

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 4.63% 31.39% 7.58% Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Polaris beats Serve Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

