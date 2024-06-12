Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. Research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
