Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 16,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 287,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 90,256 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

