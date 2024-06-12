SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.56

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 1105582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

SEA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SEA by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,767 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

