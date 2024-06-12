Scalar Gauge Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,000 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. EMCOR Group comprises 3.7% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after acquiring an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.38. 107,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,827. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.20 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

