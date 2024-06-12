Scalar Gauge Management LLC Makes New $12.62 Million Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,342,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,620,000. Zuora accounts for approximately 12.0% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,883.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $266,961.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 313,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

