Saitama Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Saitama has a market cap of $44.50 million and approximately $402,168.05 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Saitama coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.32 or 0.99980550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00089197 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,944,178,430 coins and its circulating supply is 42,359,516,158 coins. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,944,187,241.64803 with 42,053,524,970.240486 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00114478 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $353,591.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.