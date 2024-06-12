Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 140,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 170,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17.

In other Sable Offshore news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sable Offshore news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at $32,880,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.