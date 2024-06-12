Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 40,788 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $225,149.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,765,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:GNT opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.