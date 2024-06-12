Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 40,788 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $225,149.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,765,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 76.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 219,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,885 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

