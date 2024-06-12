Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.25

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 60408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,563.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 246,189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 68,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

