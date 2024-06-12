RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Raises Dividend to GBX 13.70 Per Share

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RS Group Stock Up 2.3 %

RS1 traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 724.50 ($9.23). The company had a trading volume of 3,198,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,204. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,816.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. RS Group has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.02) and a one year high of GBX 852.60 ($10.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 741.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 761.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS1. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.78) to GBX 900 ($11.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £45,243.60 ($57,613.14). In related news, insider Kate Ringrose acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,341.42). Also, insider Simon Pryce bought 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($57,613.14). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

