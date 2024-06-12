Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAMA. TheStreet raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.
Mama’s Creations Stock Performance
Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mama’s Creations Company Profile
Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.
