Roth Capital Upgrades Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Strong-Buy

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Solitario Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.88 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solitario Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

