RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
