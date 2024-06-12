Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.10) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($3.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $959.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $300,862 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

