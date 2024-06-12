Redwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

