Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.39 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

