QUASA Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $231,307.11 and $975.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,507.70 or 1.00010606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00089061 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00175626 USD and is down -11.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $412.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

