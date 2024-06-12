Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Lifted by Analyst

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Groupon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the coupon company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $623.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 186.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,999 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 96.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 158.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 314,812 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

