Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.83). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $637.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

