Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading 10% Higher

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 375,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 99,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$39.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.75.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

