Power Corp of Canada Takes $268,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.17 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.