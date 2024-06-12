Power Corp of Canada Sells 11,703 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Power Corp of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

