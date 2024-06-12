Polymath 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,291.60 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $89.49 million and approximately $8,291.60 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00114971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09179539 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,813.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

