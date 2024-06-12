Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,000. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 0.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

