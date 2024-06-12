Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $9.03 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,583.19. 145,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,432. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,576.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,607.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.