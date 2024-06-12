Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000. Elastic makes up about 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.12% of Elastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,098,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $9,129,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $10,315,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.67. 674,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,128,911.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,128,911.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,840 shares of company stock worth $96,737,221. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

