Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000. Elastic makes up about 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.12% of Elastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,098,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $9,129,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $10,315,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Price Performance
ESTC stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.67. 674,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.06 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
