Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 104,464 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,464 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WDC traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,761. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.