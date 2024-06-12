Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 63,159 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKGFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 429.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.96. The company had a trading volume of 91,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,301. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

