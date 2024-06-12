Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,446,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1,208.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after buying an additional 1,395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Old Republic International by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after buying an additional 876,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,966,000 after buying an additional 804,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Old Republic International by 669.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 602,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 524,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

