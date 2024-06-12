Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $2.03 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 20.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 40.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 254,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,604,483 shares of company stock valued at $58,215,522. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 946,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,602. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

