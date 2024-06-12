Point72 Europe London LLP Has $9.23 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period. State Street makes up 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. 3,550,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

