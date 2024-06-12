Point72 Europe London LLP Has $22.53 Million Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,277 shares during the quarter. Qiagen comprises 2.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.23% of Qiagen worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $264,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 33,220.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $47,479,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

