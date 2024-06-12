Point72 Europe London LLP Has $19.37 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,146 shares during the period. Option Care Health makes up approximately 2.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.32% of Option Care Health worth $19,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,162 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after acquiring an additional 362,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 258,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. 1,262,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

