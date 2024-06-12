Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $69,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,252,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,233,000 after acquiring an additional 87,707 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.53. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.35 and a fifty-two week high of $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Company Profile



MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

