Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after buying an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,896,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 169,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,357. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.