Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 4,827 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,188,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,919. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.