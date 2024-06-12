Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 15,095 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $113.65. 669,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

