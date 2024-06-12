Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 260.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 491,328 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Keysight Technologies worth $108,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

KEYS stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.13. 972,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,240. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.12.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

