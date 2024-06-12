Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $100.48 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of Omnicom Group worth $100,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 973,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,502,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,634,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group



Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

