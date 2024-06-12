Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for about 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $188,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Evergy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

