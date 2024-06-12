Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $20.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after acquiring an additional 429,179 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,280,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 634,929 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,480,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,927,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 851,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

