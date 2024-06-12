Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,336 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pitcairn Co. owned 1.98% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $32,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 650,295 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,408,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

