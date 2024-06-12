Pitcairn Co. Purchases 49,720 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. 4,458,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,471. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.