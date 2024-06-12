Pitcairn Co. Has $5.40 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $862.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,333. The firm has a market cap of $819.49 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $882.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $779.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.