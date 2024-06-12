Pitcairn Co. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

