Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $152,970,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.97.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $463.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.14 and a 200 day moving average of $543.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

