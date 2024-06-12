Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 9,949 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZWI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 12,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.