Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Hess Midstream makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HESM. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

HESM traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 458,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,802. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.10%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

