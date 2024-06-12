Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Talos Energy worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TALO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 618,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Insider Activity

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,412,937.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

